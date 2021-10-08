Boston Partners Sells 4,156 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $17,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

