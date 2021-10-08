Boston Partners Sells 489,620 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,620 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLDR opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $55.54.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
