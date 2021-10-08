Boston Partners Sells 489,620 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,620 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $55.54.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

