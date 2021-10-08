Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,280. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

