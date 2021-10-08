Bottos Trading Up 2.4% This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $701,806.68 and $5,062.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00241183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00103554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

