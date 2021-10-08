Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $77,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

