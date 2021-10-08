Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. BOX also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,205,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

