Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get BOX alerts:

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,359. BOX has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.