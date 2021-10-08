BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) announced a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 88.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BPT opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

