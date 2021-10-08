Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Shares Up 73.5%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO)’s stock price traded up 73.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 22,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the business of the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines; eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables; related furniture and equipment; roulette table and related furniture and equipment; bingo equipment and furniture; casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counter; and miscellaneous office equipment.

