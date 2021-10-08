Brent L. Yeagy Sells 1,836 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after buying an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

