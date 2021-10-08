Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,527 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brigham Minerals worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,774,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,011,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

MNRL opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 736.84%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

