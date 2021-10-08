Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.64

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 7192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

BHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $353,388,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,230,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

