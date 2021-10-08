BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.11 Million

Analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post $650.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $651.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.80 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 14.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 107,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at $7,958,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. BrightView has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

