Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 985 ($12.87).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 904.50 ($11.82) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 952.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 928.63. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders purchased 42 shares of company stock worth $27,524 in the last quarter.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

