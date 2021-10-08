Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,750,000 after acquiring an additional 551,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRMK opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

