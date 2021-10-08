Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $51.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $108,132 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

