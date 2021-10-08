Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Agenus news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN opened at $5.74 on Friday. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

