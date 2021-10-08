Brokerages Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

