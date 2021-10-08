Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report sales of $75.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $79.78 million. Frontline reported sales of $177.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $400.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $422.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $720.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $733.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

FRO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 834.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 155,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Frontline by 297.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

