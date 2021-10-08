Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $35.05. 312,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

