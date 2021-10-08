Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce sales of $723.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.06 million and the highest is $729.50 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $575.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.83. 445,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,475. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

