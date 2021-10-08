Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. MYR Group posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

