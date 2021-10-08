Brokerages Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post sales of $19.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $18.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $76.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

