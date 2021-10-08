Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce sales of $329.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.14 million to $361.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $307.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $37.80. 1,954,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 377.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.