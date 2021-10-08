Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) PT at $122.44

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BYND traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 197,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,110. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.15.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

