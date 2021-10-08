Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $58.45

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,111. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

