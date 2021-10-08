Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $249.00

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.05. 3,282,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $1,438,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,877 shares of company stock worth $35,798,211. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 350.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.