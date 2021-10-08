Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Target Price at C$71.67

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Open Text alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$62,263.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at C$4,386,364.80. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total transaction of C$9,005,071.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,010,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,143,541.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,401 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,732.

Shares of OTEX opened at C$61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.41. Open Text has a 12-month low of C$47.95 and a 12-month high of C$69.79.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.