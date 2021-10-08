Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $49.00

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDRDY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday.

PDRDY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $45.51. 117,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

