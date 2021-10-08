Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $319.90

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $112,760,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,463. United Rentals has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $369.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.