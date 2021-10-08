Brokerages Set Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Price Target at $8.40

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLOWY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of VLOWY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. Analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

