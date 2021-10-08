Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $47.73

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.