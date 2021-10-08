Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hexcel Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

HXL opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 418,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hexcel by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

