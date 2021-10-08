BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 26.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 23,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $349.20 million, a P/E ratio of -38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

