Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 65.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,793 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

