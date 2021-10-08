Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target Cut to C$10.70 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$10.75 to C$10.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BCF stock opened at C$10.10 on Wednesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$7.95 and a 52-week high of C$10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.73.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

