Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 91.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 1,568,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,211. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

