Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $55.54.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

