Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisition, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During the second quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 35.3% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Notably, Builders FirstSource remains focused on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 18.1% over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, high cost and supply-related constraints, and stiff competition are causes of concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of BLDR opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after purchasing an additional 988,731 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

