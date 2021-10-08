Bullseye Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 2,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,738. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.