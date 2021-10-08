Bullseye Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,343,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ALKT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,916. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

ALKT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

