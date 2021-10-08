Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Burberry Group stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.30. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

