BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $378,019. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

