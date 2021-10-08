Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$4.03. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 22,272 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$160.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

