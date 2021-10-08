Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter.

SPFF opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

