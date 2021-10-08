Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after buying an additional 87,237 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $194.50 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.36.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.