Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 661 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMOM. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,193.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 100,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of IMOM stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.