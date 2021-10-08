Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $4,497,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sonos by 16.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sonos by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sonos by 279.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Sonos by 224.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.03 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

