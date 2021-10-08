Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $362,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $181.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $184.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

