Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 636 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $419.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.70 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.25.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

